Fairfield Police Chief Christopher Lyddy grabs lunch from Spic & Span Market on Wednesday, March 18, as part of the department's new "Law and Order…To Go" campaign to encourage its officers and residents to order food from their local restaurants while businesses are only able to provide takeout and delivery services. (Photo courtesy Fairfield Police Department)

FAIRFIELD — Chief Christopher Lyddy is pleased to announce that the Fairfield Police Department is launching a new campaign to support local restaurants while they are only able to provide takeout and delivery services.

While everyone is doing their part to promote social distancing and following the latest guidelines around the novel coronavirus health crisis, the Fairfield Police Department would like to support local restaurants that are still open and serving their delicious food via delivery or takeout.

Each day, members of the Fairfield Police Department will get lunch or dinner from a different restaurant in Fairfield as part of the department's new “Law and Order...To Go” campaign.

Many of Fairfield's restaurants are still open and their employees are working hard to serve up fantastic meals.

"This is an idea that a couple of our officers came up with and I think it's a really great thing to do and an awesome way to show support for our local businesses here in Fairfield during these difficult times," Chief Lyddy said.

FPD encourages everyone to order a meal to pick up or be delivered from your favorite restaurant today and share the hashtag #LawandOrderToGoFairfield with a picture of you and your takeout containers.

So, let’s show some support for our local businesses, while remembering to continue to practice social distancing, and please, no group photos!

Here are some other ways you can support local restaurants and restaurant workers:

— Don't forget to tip your delivery drivers! Some meal delivery services like UberEats have suspended delivery fees for independent restaurants. But you should still always tip the driver.

— Order your food online or over the phone to limit face-to-face interactions

— Purchase gift cards online to use now or at a later timeAlso, the Fairfield Health Department is using the hashtag #FairfieldFlattensTheCurve and is asking residents to post what they are doing to “flatten the curve.”