PARKER, Colo. (AP) — Police near Denver are looking for a woman who is accused of slapping a worker while shopping at a supermarket after they said the shopper refused several times to wear a mask.

Police in Parker, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) southeast of Denver, said the shopper fled the King Soopers store after the alleged assault on Feb. 3 but released surveillance video on Wednesday in hopes of identifying her.