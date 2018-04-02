Police looking for purse snatcher

Fairfield police are looking for this car, which they believe is connected to a purse snatching Sunday afternoon. Fairfield,CT. 4/2/18

FAIRFIELD — Police are looking for information on a purse snatching Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Stop and Shop.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20’s, with a beard and reddish brown hair. He approached two women in the parking lot of Stop & Shop at 760 Villa Ave., and after a brief struggle, yanked away the purse.

They believe he left in a car described as possibly a 2000-2004 Nissan Maxima.

Anyone who sees the vehicle, or has additional information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840 or text “FPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).