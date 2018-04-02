https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Police-looking-for-purse-snatcher-12799405.php
Police looking for purse snatcher
Published 1:57 pm, Monday, April 2, 2018
FAIRFIELD — Police are looking for information on a purse snatching Sunday afternoon just after 3 p.m. in the parking lot of Stop and Shop.
The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-20’s, with a beard and reddish brown hair. He approached two women in the parking lot of Stop & Shop at 760 Villa Ave., and after a brief struggle, yanked away the purse.
They believe he left in a car described as possibly a 2000-2004 Nissan Maxima.
Anyone who sees the vehicle, or has additional information is asked to call the Detective Bureau at 203-254-4840 or text “FPD” plus your tip to CRIMES (274637).
