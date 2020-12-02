Police make 3rd arrest in robbery of Iowa man who was killed

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman was arrested Tuesday for her alleged role in the robbery of a Waterloo man who was fatally shot in August.

Tonkeya Vaniece Jackson, 40, of Waterloo was arrested for one count of second-degree robbery while at the Black Hawk County Jail where she had been detained for a parole violation, the Waterloo News-Leader reported.

She is accused of helping plan an armed robbery that ended in the shooting death of 49-year-old Vincent Hemenway, police said.

Hemenway was with friends at a garage on Aug. 15 when they were approached a group of men who asked to borrow a lighter. One of the men attempted to walk away with Hemenway’s lighter and then another robber fired at people in the garage.

Police found evidence that Jackson’s cell phone had been used to plan the robbery, sending a map of the target area and a message to bring guns, according to court records.

Two other suspects, Ralpheal Rashee Williams, 29, and Ana H. Berinobis-McLemore, 24, were arrested in August for first-degree robbery.