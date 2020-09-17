Police make another arrest in Des Moines shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Des Moines police on Thursday charged another person with murder in the Sept. 2 shooting death of a man near the Drake University campus.

Police charged Luis Anibal Alicea-Rodriguez, 27, of West Des Moines, with first-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the death of Sean Newman, 36, of Des Moines.

Police also have charged Whitney Ann Davis, 33, of Des Moines, with first-degree murder in Newman's death.

On Tuesday, police said inconsistencies in statements provided by a witness led them to drop charges against another man who they had charged with murder.

Newman was found shot to death in a neighborhood just east of the Drake campus.