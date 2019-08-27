Police: man had a large hunting knife in his car

FAIRFIELD — Ronald A. Frate, a 52-year-old Newtown man, was arrested when an illegal weapon was discovered in his vehicle after an alleged domestic violence incident.

Frate’s live-in girlfriend reported that he had allegedly grabbed her by the shoulders in a violent manner, chased her out of their house and threw a glass bottle towards her. The victim stated that she had not had any previous domestic violence incidents with Frate.

When Frate was taken into custody, police say they located a 6.5-inch hunting knife near him in his vehicle. He also allegedly failed the standardized field sobriety tests.

Frate was arrested and charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, second-degree breach of peace and driving under the influence. He was held on a $5,000 bond and issued a court date of Aug. 27.

