Police: man shoplifted items worth $2,000 from Home Depot

FAIRFIELD— Eddy Mythil, a 35-year-old New York City man, was charged with larceny after allegedly shoplifting from Home Depot at 541 Kings Highway East.

Around 2 p.m. on Aug. 29, a Home Depot employee reported that a man had just shoplifted and was currently running through the parking lot towards Grasmere Avenue.

An officer in the area observed a man, later identified as Eddy Mythil, running away from Home Depot on Grasmere Avenue. The officer gave verbal commands to Mythil to stop, which he immediately complied with. The employee positively identified Mythil as the suspect that had just shoplifted from the store.

After initially denying taking any items from Home Depot, Mythil eventually confessed. An itemized store receipt of theft showed the amount to be $1,965.

Mythil was charged with fourth-degree larceny and issued a court date of Sept. 12. He was released on a written promise to appear.

