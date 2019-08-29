Police mum on response to 911 calls mom made before death

In this Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019 photo, Jason Watson, left, stands in Meriden Superior Court with his attorney, Dean Popkin, to face charges on domestic violence in connection with an alleged attack on his ex-girlfriend Perrie Mason at their Meriden, Conn., home on Aug. 15. Mason vanished a few days after the incident and her body was found in Waterbury on Aug. 21. (Lauren Sellew/Record-Journal via AP, Pool)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are refusing to say how they handled 911 calls earlier this month from a mother of two who was found dead five days later.

Hawaii native Perrie Mason, of Meriden, disappeared Aug. 17. Her sister says records show she made two 911 calls from her phone that evening. Meriden officials told the sister dispatchers did not hear anyone on the line and called her back, but got no response.

Meriden police have declined to release information about their response to the calls, leaving Mason's family and anti-domestic violence advocates wondering if her death could have been prevented.

No charges have been filed in Mason's death. Her ex-boyfriend has been charged with assaulting her two days before she disappeared. He denies harming her.