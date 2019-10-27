Police name 14-year-old fatally shot on NY basketball court

NEW YORK (AP) — Police in New York City have released the name of a 14-year-old boy shot to death on a basketball court — a youth neighbors say was disciplined and never broke his family-imposed curfew.

Aamir (pronounced ah-MEER') Griffin was struck on Saturday at the Baisley Park Houses in the borough's Jamaica section.

Police found him there with a gunshot wound to the neck. He was pronounced dead at Jamaica Hospital.

City Council member Adrienne Adams, who represents the neighborhood, told the NY1 cable channel that the teen attended Cardozo High School, never missed a day of school and was often on the basketball court.

No arrests have been made. Authorities did not know whether the teen was the target or was killed by a bullet intended for someone else.