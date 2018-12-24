Police officer helps rescue couple's wedding day

BROOKHAVEN, N.Y. (AP) — A New York police officer has come to the rescue after a car crash left a couple stranded on their wedding day.

Police say Joseph DeMichele, his fiancee, Felice Terwilliger, and their children were heading to Lake Grove in Long Island Saturday for the wedding when their vehicle collided with another car making a U-turn.

No one was injured, but the crash left DeMichele's car disabled.

Responding Officer Cody Matthews volunteered to drive the couple the rest of the way, and he ended up signing their marriage certificate as an official witness.

Matthews tells WCBS-TV he has his own wedding coming up in six months, so he knows how stressful a wedding can be.