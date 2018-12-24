Police publicly identify woman killed in apartment fire

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut have publicly identified a woman killed in an apartment fire last week.

The Day reports that 31-year-old Anna Beroa died Wednesday following a fire at the Branford Manor complex in Groton. Police say Beroa died as a result of smoke inhalation.

Neighbor Michael Burdick told the newspaper that Beroa's boyfriend called him from her apartment saying she was creating a disturbance and throwing items out of the home. Burdick says the fire broke out after the boyfriend had left the apartment with Beroa's two children.

Burdick said he and the man tried to rescue the Beroa, but the flames pushed them back.

The fire's cause is under investigation.

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com