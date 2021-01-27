Police raid Russian opposition leader's apartment, offices Jan. 27, 2021 Updated: Jan. 27, 2021 10:21 a.m.
1 of2 A Russian police van is parked at the apartment building of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia, Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021. Russian police are searching the apartment of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his organization. Pavel Golovkin/AP
2 of2 FILE - In this Jan. 17, 2021, file photo, Alexei Navalny is surrounded by journalists inside the plane prior to his flight to Moscow in the Airport Berlin Brandenburg (BER) in Schoenefeld, near Berlin, Germany. Allies of Navalny are calling for new protests next weekend to demand his release, following a wave of demonstrations across the country Saturday, Jan. 23, that brought out tens of thousands in a defiant challenge to President Vladimir Putin. Mstyslav Chernov/AP
MOSCOW (AP) — Police are searching the Moscow apartment of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, another apartment where his wife is living and two offices of his anti-corruption organization.
Navalny's aides reported the Wednesday raids on social media.