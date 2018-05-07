https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Police-rescue-11-ducklings-trapped-in-storm-drain-12892905.php
Police rescue 11 ducklings trapped in storm drain
Published 1:13 am, Monday, May 7, 2018
ARLINGTON, Mass. (AP) — Eleven ducklings that got trapped in a storm drain near a Massachusetts police station have been rescued by officers and reunited with their mother.
Arlington police say a woman and her children came into police headquarters Sunday to report that the baby ducks were stuck in a nearby drain.
Photos posted on the department's Facebook page show the ducklings marching off behind their mother after three officers used a net to get them out.
