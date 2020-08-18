Police responding to crash find 2 dead, 2 wounded

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Police responding to a car crash in Kentucky's largest city arrived to find two men dead and two men with gunshot wounds, authorities said.

Officers were called to the scene in Louisville late Monday. The wounded men were taken to a hospital with critical injuries, Louisville police spokeswoman Beth Ruoff told news outlets. Police did not release any identities.

The shooting and crash are under investigation, Ruoff said. No arrests have been made.

Further information wasn't immediately available.