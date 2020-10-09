Police say 15-year-old shot in back in St. Louis on Thursday

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say another child has been shot in St Louis, which has seen a surge of gun violence involving children in the last year.

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the back Thursday afternoon in north St. Louis, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.

Officers were called just after 2 p.m. to an area on the edge of the Walnut Park and North Pointe neighborhoods for a report of a shooting and found the boy with a gunshot wound, but conscious and breathing. The teen's medical condition was not know Friday morning.

More than 100 children have been the victim of gun violence in St. Louis this, the newspaper has reported. That includes several fatal shootings.