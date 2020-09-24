Police say Kansas City woman shot to death, man arrested

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A woman in Kansas City has been shot to death inside a home, and a man has been arrested in the case, police said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Thursday in the South Town Fork Creek neighborhood, police said in a news release. Officers responded to a 911 call reporting that a woman had been shot and found the victim with a gunshot wound in the home. She was pronounced dead at the scene, and her name was not immediately released.

Police said that around the same time officers found the victim, a man called police from another location saying he wanted to turn himself in for the shooting. Police soon took the man into custody and said they are not searching for any other suspects. Police did not immediately release his name.