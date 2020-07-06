Police say Muncie man had fake gun when killed by officers

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — Muncie police officers fatally shot a man who pointed a BB gun resembling a handgun at them, Indiana State Police said.

The confrontation happened about 2 a.m. Sunday after the officers responded to a call to check on a possibly suicidal man on the city’s south side, state police said. The man identified as 30-year-old Taylor Christian Warner was found sitting inside a car and got out holding what appeared to be a handgun that he pointed at an officer.

Police said officers fired at Warner after he didn’t follow commands to drop the gun. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

State police investigators determined Warner had been holding a BB gun that did not have any orange pieces on it or any other indicators that it was not a real firearm, said Sgt. John Bowling, a state police spokesman.

Investigators will review body camera video from the officers involve and complete a report on the shooting for review by the Delaware County prosecutor’s office, he said.