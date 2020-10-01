Police say boy, 12, who was reported as runaway fatally shot

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy who was reported as a runaway has been fatally shot in the Oklahoma City suburb of Midwest City, police said Thursday.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire Wednesday night found the boy outside an apartment complex with a gunshot wound to the chest, Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said in a news release.

The boy, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Clabes said.

No arrests or suspects in the shooting have been announced.

Clabes said witnesses told investigators that the boy and other juveniles were outside the complex when a shot was fired.

The other juveniles fled the scene where the boy was found, Clabes said.