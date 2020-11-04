Police say deaths of 2 Sedalia men were homicides

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — The deaths of two Sedalia men are now classified as homicides, Sedalia Police Chief Matt Wirt said.

Steven Klein, 66, and Russell Bain, 59, both of Sedalia, were found dead at Klein's home on Thursday night.

Wirt said the Missouri Rural Major Case Squad helped with the initial investigation, leading authorities to determine the men's deaths were homicides, The Sedalia Democrat reported.

Autopsies have been completed but the cause of death was not released. Police have not released any other details of the case.