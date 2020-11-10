Police say eastern Iowa man killed in bicycle crash

TIFFIN, Iowa (AP) — A man died in a bicycle crash over the weekend in eastern Iowa, authorities there said.

The crash happened just before 4 p.m. Sunday when Steven Towne, 39, of Tiffin, lost control of the electric bike he was riding, The Gazette in Cedar Rapids reported. Towne’s bike hit a bridge railing at Tiffin City Park, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said.

Investigators said Towne was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered fatal head injuries. He died at the scene, officials said.