Police say gunfire at Grand Rapids lounge leaves 7 wounded

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Gunfire at a Grand Rapids business badly wounded one many and wounded six other people early Sunday, police said.

Officers were East Paris Hookah Lounge about 1:30 a.m. on the city’s southeast side after gunshots were reported.

Seven people showed up at two hospitals with injuries from the shooting, according to police. One of the victims, a 29-year-old man, was in serious condition after being shot in the back, while six others in their 20s and 30s suffered less serious injuries.

Investigators believed about 20 gunshots were fired from both inside and outside the business.

Police said most of the victims were not immediately cooperating with investigators about what happened.