Police say man arrested when he reported killing Tinder date

LAYTON, Utah (AP) — Utah police say a man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of murder after he allegedly reported the death of a 25-year-old woman he'd met on on a popular dating app.

The Layton Police Department said in a prepared statement that the man called 911 early Sunday to report he'd killed someone inside a home in Layton. When officers responded to the home, they found a woman lying on the floor with multiple stab wounds to her torso. Emergency workers tried to resuscitate her, but she died of her injuries at the scene. The woman's name was not immediately released.

The police department said the man who called 911 reported that he had met the woman on the dating application Tinder late Saturday night. Officials said the motive is still under investigation, but the attack appears to have been unprovoked.

Police say Ethan Hunsaker, 24, was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder and was being held in the Davis County Jail. It wasn't immediately clear if he has obtained an attorney and he could not be reached for comment.