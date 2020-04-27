Police search for man accused of binding teen, setting fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Police in South Carolina are searching for a suspect accused of breaking into an apartment and tying a teenage girl up before setting the place on fire, according to police documents.

Authorities were called to a burning Charleston home around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, the Post and Courier reported, citing a North Charleston police incident report released Monday.

The victim told officers she was home alone when the suspect kicked a back door in, choked her and demanded money. The man later bound the girl's wrists and ankles and tied an electrical cord around her neck before setting fire to a liquid poured around the apartment, according to testimony in the documents.

The victim was taken to a hospital after she freed herself and escaped to a neighboring unit, the report said.

Police said the victim described the man as in his 20s wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts and red shoes.

The victim’s boyfriend told officers someone matching that description knocked on his back door a few weeks earlier asking to borrow a phone. The boyfriend said he let the man use the phone but said he had not seen the person recently, according to the documents cited by the newspaper.

The investigation remains ongoing and no suspects have been arrested.