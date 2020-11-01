Police search for suspect in Maryland shooting

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland say they are looking for a man who shot seven people late Saturday.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the shooting took place near the University of Maryland's College Park campus.

Prince George's County Police said none of the victims appear to have life-threatening injuries and none of them are students at the university.

Cpl. Nicholas Clayton, public information officer for the Prince George’s County Police Department, said police did not immediately know of a motive for the shooting.