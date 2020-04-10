Police search for suspects in fatal Everett shooting

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man has died and another was injured after a shooting in downtown Everett, Washington, authorities said.

Everett Police Department officers responded to a report of gunfire Thursday around 2:40 p.m. near the public library, the Everett Daily Herald reported.

Everett Community College is located nearby and announced a lockdown out of an abundance of caution, Everett officer Aaron Snell said.

“Not a drill,” the school said in a post on Twitter. “Lock doors. Seek shelter. Avoid being seen or heard.”

Two injured men were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett where one later died and the other suffered non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

Police have searched for other possible suspects in the shooting and any vehicles involved in the incident.

One man was escorted in handcuffs out of an apartment building, and at least two people were detained for interviews, but no one was taken into custody, police said.

“At this point in time, we do not have anybody under arrest,” Snell said, adding that police believe those involved in the shooting knew each other.

The Snohomish County medical examiner’s office is expected to determine the official cause and manner of death.

An investigation is ongoing.