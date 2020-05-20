Police seek Ogden driver in hit-and-run that injured 2 teens

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — The Ogden Police Department has asked the public for help in finding the driver of a pickup truck that hit two teenagers, seriously injuring one of the boys.

Sherry Rynes of Washington Terrace said her 13-year-old son suffered multiple broken bones after being hit by the vehicle on Thursday, the Standard-Examiner reported.

Rynes son suffered pelvic and hip fractures, six broken ribs and a broken foot and four broken bottom teeth, she said. He was taken to Primary Children’s Medical Center where he is expected to fully recover.

Two others, including the boy's older brother, were able to jump out of the way, but one was grazed by the truck in the process, she said. The brother suffered a bruised kneecap and the other boy had broken toes.

“I want this man to be found and I want him to pay for what he’s caused,” Rynes said.

The boys were riding their scooters on Harrison Boulevard just after 10 p.m. when the truck hit the teens before driving off, Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon said.

The truck likely has damage to the right front headlight area from also hitting the guardrail, Eynon said.

The Ogden Traffic Bureau is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to contact authorities.