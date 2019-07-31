Police seize dozens of cats, find dead kittens at house

MONROE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities have removed dozens of cats and found 13 dead kittens at a home in Washington state.

The Daily Herald reports police searched the Monroe home Tuesday after neighbors alerted authorities to a strong smell and numerous bugs at the residence.

Police as well as a veterinarian and animal rescue teams entered the home wearing protective clothing and masks to cope with the home's odor as they seized the animals.

Police say the 83-year-old owner was taken to a hospital for an evaluation.

Police say the woman has previously ignored notices to clean her property and deflected several of their attempts to contact her.

The cats were taken to the Everett Animal Shelter to undergo health and welfare exams. The animals' conditions weren't known Tuesday.

