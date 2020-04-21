Police shoot, wound man they say pointed gun at officers

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A man who had repeatedly fired a gun inside and outside of his home was shot and wounded by police early Tuesday when he pointed the weapon at officers, authorities said.

Dayton police went to the city home around 2:30 a.m. and encountered the man, who was still holding the gun and soon pointed it at the officers, authorities said. The man was then shot after he ignored multiple orders to drop the gun.

The man was taken to a hospital, but his name and further details on his condition were not disclosed. No officers were injured in the confrontation, authorities said, but further details on the shooting were not disclosed.

It's not clear why the man had fired the gun before police arrived