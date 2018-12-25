Police shut down Kansas City dinosaur march

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas City parade of dozens of people dressed in dinosaur costumes was shut down by police.

The Kansas City Star reports that Jacob Honnold says police will send him a ticket for his role in organizing the second annual March of the Dinosaurs Sunday at the Country Club Plaza.

Honnold estimated between 100 and 120 people dressed as dinos came for the event. They marched for about 25 minutes before police ordered them to stop.

Kansas City Police spokesman Lionel Colón said in an email that the crowd spilled into the street. He says foot and vehicle traffic in the area was at increased capacity because of the holiday weekend, so the flash mob raised safety concerns.

He says the event is under review for possible criminal charges.

