Police station to be named after first black police officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts city plans to name its new police station after the city's first black police officer.

The Republican newspaper reports that Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno announced that the new station, which is several years away, will be named for the late Capt. Joseph Budd.

Sarno says Budd was a "trailblazer" and a "pioneer," and his family is highly respected by people of all backgrounds.

Budd served 31 years before he retired in 1977. He became the department's first black sergeant in 1952 and eventually the first black captain in 1976. He died in 1986.

The state Legislature has approved $45 million toward the new station, and the city needs to approve an additional $45 million in matching funds.

Sarno estimates the project will take three years to complete.

