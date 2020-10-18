Police stop carjacker who drove off with baby, grandmother

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police arrested a carjacking suspect who drove away with an 81-year-old woman and her infant grandson in the vehicle, officials said.

The grandmother and the 9-month-old child were waiting in the parked but running car while the baby's mother ran an errand Saturday afternoon near downtown LA, police said.

The suspect jumped into the driver's seat and drove off, said police Capt. T. Scott Harrelson.

A helicopter was dispatched to search for the vehicle. The suspect led officers on a “slow-speed pursuit” that ended when officers deployed a spike strip, according to a police news release.

None of the three was injured, and the suspect was arrested without further incident, the department said in the statement. Officials described the victims as “frazzled, but unharmed,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

One officer was taken to a hospital after sustaining a hand laceration while deploying the spike strip, authorities said.

Police did not identify the suspect and it was not immediately clear how fast the vehicle was going when the spike strip was deployed, the newspaper said.