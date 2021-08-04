Political pressure grows on Cuomo; prosecutors eye him, too

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York's legislative leaders signaled Wednesday that Gov. Andrew Cuomo could swiftly face an impeachment trial if he doesn't resign, while a growing number of prosecutors also eyed investigative findings that he sexually harassed at least 11 women.
Cuomo denied that he made any inappropriate sexual advances and insisted the findings, released Tuesday, didn't reflect the facts. But while political pressure grew, so did the potential for criminal charges against the third-term Democratic governor.