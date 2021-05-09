Pop-up market connects artists and nonprofit in Fairfield Jarret Liotta May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 3:22 p.m.
1 of12
Erienne Murphy, co-owner of Shortbus Bicyles of Milford, stands by their mobile store at the pop-up market on Henry Carter Drive on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
2 of12
Jay Miggins, of Milford, looks over some merchandise from Fairfield-based Shop Our Dyes at the pop-up market on Henry Carter Drive on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12
Sarah McBrair, of Fairfield, makes a purchase from Erika Burling, of the Fairfield-based Knots on Euclid, at the pop-up market on Henry Carter Drive on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
5 of12
Cindi Faucher, of Monroe, talks to a customer about her wellness business, Plant Potion CBD, at the pop-up market on Henry Carter Drive on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12
Customer Erin Corby, of Bridgeport, looks over the jewelry from Fairfield-based Get Hammered at the pop-up market on Henry Carter Drive on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
8 of12
Jonathan Hallama, of Norwalk, a Fairfield native, gets his products ready from his business Llama's Garden at the pop-up market on Henry Carter Drive on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12
Kayla Krasnow, of Fairfield, stands by some of the products from her business Shop Our Dyes at the pop-up market on Henry Carter Drive on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
11 of12
Layla McBrair, 6, of Fairfield, looks at some of the merchandise at the pop-up market on Henry Carter Drive on Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Fairfield, Conn.
Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Show More Show Less
12 of12
FAIRFIELD — Aiding a local nonprofit was a good reason for some local vendors to organize a pop-up store on Saturday.
“We decided to do it to benefit Operation Hope,” explained organizer Maryann Garcia, who operates a Fairfield-based jewelry business, Get Hammered. “Because of the pandemic they couldn’t do a lot of their benefits.”