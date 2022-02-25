Popcorn? Fear of death? Theater killing trial goes to jury

A Florida prosecutor told jurors Friday that a retired police SWAT commander fatally shot a fellow moviegoer because he threw popcorn in his face during an argument over cellphone use, angering him because it violated his self-image as an “alpha male.”
Prosecutor Scott Rosenwasser told jurors during closing arguments that before retired Tampa police Capt. Curtis Reeves killed Chad Oulson, no one would have ever believed that one man would murder another over tossed popcorn — "but we know that’s what happened" in a suburban movie theater on Jan. 13, 2014, and it wasn't justifiable.