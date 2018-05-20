Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close

Image 1 of 8 Pope Francis celebrates a Pentecost mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Pope Francis celebrates a Pentecost mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP

Image 2 of 8 Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he recites the Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. The pontiff announced he will make 14 new cardinals next June 29. less Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he recites the Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. The pontiff announced he will make 14 ... more Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP

Image 3 of 8 Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he recites the Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. The pontiff announced he will make 14 new cardinals next June 29. less Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he recites the Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. The pontiff announced he will make 14 ... more Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP

Image 4 of 8 Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he recites the Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. The pontiff announced he will make 14 new cardinals next June 29. less Pope Francis blesses the faithful as he recites the Regina Coeli prayer from the window of his studio overlooking St. Peter's Square, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. The pontiff announced he will make 14 ... more Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP

Image 5 of 8 Pope Francis asperges holy water as he celebrates a Pentecost mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Pope Francis asperges holy water as he celebrates a Pentecost mass in St. Peter's Basilica, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP

Image 6 of 8 Pope Francis bows on the altar upon his arrival in St. Peter's Basilica to celebrate a Pentecost mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Pope Francis bows on the altar upon his arrival in St. Peter's Basilica to celebrate a Pentecost mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP

Image 7 of 8 Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he arrives in St. Peter's Basilica to celebrate a Pentecost mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Pope Francis walks with his pastoral staff as he arrives in St. Peter's Basilica to celebrate a Pentecost mass, at the Vatican, Sunday, May 20, 2018. Photo: Gregorio Borgia, AP