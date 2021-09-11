Pope's Central Europe visit tests his health and diplomacy NICOLE WINFIELD and JUSTIN SPIKE, Associated Press Sep. 11, 2021 Updated: Sep. 11, 2021 4:05 a.m.
VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis is making his first foreign trip since undergoing intestinal surgery in July, a four-day visit to Central Europe that will not only test his health but also provide one of the most awkward moments of his papacy — a meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the sort of populist, right-wing leader Francis typically scorns.
Francis is only spending seven hours in Budapest on Sunday before moving on to a three-day, hop-scotch tour of neighboring Slovakia. The lopsided itinerary suggests that Francis wanted to avoid giving Orban the bragging rights, political boost and photo opportunities that come with hosting a pope for a proper state visit.
