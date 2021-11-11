Pope urges European solidarity with migrants amid new crisis

Domenico Stinellis/AP

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis renewed his call for Europe to welcome and show solidarity with migrants, saying the diversity they're bringing to the continent is renewing European cities as a “beautiful mosaic, which should not be scarred or corrupted with prejudices or hatred.”

Francis didn’t mention the latest migration crisis at Poland’s eastern border during a meeting with European Catholic missionary groups attending a meeting of the Migrantes foundation of the Italian bishops conference. Hundreds and possibly thousands of asylum-seekers, most from the Middle East, have massed along Belarus’ border with Poland as a political standoff between the two countries intensifies.