Popular Carbondale bar, Pinch Penny Pub, to close

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — A popular southern Illinois college bar, the Pinch Penny Pub, will close after nearly 50 years in Carbondale.

Owner Jimmy Karayiannis says he's selling the property along with the Copper Dragon, a brewery. He tells the Southern Illinoisan that staff were informed Sunday.

Karayiannis says the sale was a tough decision. But he says, "It's about moving on with life and doing something different." The last drinks will be served by the end of the year.

Karayiannis' father, Frank, an immigrant from Greece, opened Pinch Penny Pub in 1972. Copper Dragon opened as Carbondale's first brewery in the late 1990s.