Popular fish fry feeds dozens of families
FAIRFIELD — Anyone hungry for some good community, as well as fine finned fillets, enjoyed a visit to the fish fry event at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School on Friday.
“This is our seventh year,” said Tammy Julian, a volunteer coordinator for the event. “It’s a community event and it’s just to have a place for the seniors, the young families ... to come together on a Friday night.”
More than 100 people showed up for the fish extravaganza, which featured baked, deep fried, and a host of side dishes, as well as live music and a quantity of laughter.
Many people also got to phone in their orders for the popular food fest.
“It’s just a nice get-together,” said Ann Carfagno, of Fairfield, who goes each year with a couple dozens seniors and reserve a large table.
“The people are very nice and the food’s delicious,” she said. “And it does help out the school.”