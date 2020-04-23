Port of Kalama files $3M claim against ship for damage

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) — The Port of Kalama has filed a claim against the owners and operators of a container ship it believes is responsible for damaging the marina and boats when it passed by at an excessive speed earlier this month.

The port estimated damages at $3 million for port docks, wharves and related structures, the Daily News reported. The port estimates another $2 million damage to private vessels.

The port identified the SM Mumbai, owned and operated by SM Line Corp., as the responsible ship based on video, tracking and other information.

The port filed a claim against SM Line in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon seeking to recover damages to the marina, said port spokesperson Liz Newman.

The Portland-bound vessel passed by the marina at about 4 a.m. on April 13 and caused a swell and suction of the water that affected the marina, according to the port. The tracking system recorded the ship going more than 15 knots, or about 17.3 mph, Newman said.

The Coast Guard is investigating the incident, said Petty Officer Steve Strohmaier, public affairs. The Oregon Board of Maritime Pilots is also investigating.