Portland: Feds to blame for cops failure in settlement deal

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland city officials said they welcome constructive criticism from federal Justice Department lawyers who found the Police Bureau has failed to adhere to a settlement governing officers’ use of force. But officials also blame the federal government for contributing to the lapses, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

“The conduct of the federal government on the streets of Portland in the summer of 2020 made a difficult situation much worse,” the city attorney wrote in a response Friday to the Justice Department’s April formal notice of non-compliance with a 2014 settlement agreement.