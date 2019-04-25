Portland comedian files complaint against Border Patrol

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A comedian from Portland, Oregon, has filed a complaint against U.S. Customs and Border Protection seeking damages for false imprisonment after he was pulled off a bus in Spokane, Washington.

The complaint says Mohanad Elshieky was detained by Border Patrol officers even after producing valid documents showing he was lawfully present in the United States.

His complaint contends Border Patrol officers racially profiled Elshieky and falsely held him for about 20 minutes during the Jan. 27 incident.

The complaint seeks damages of $250,000 from the government, which has six months to grant, deny, or negotiate the amount. If there is no resolution, Elshiesky could sue in federal court.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press.