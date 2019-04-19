Portland's mass transit agency bans 'TriMet Barber' for life

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland's mass transit agency has banned for life a 32-year-old man who has a history of cutting, gluing or masturbating into women's hair while riding on buses and trains.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports TriMet issued the lifetime ban Thursday to Jared Walter, who became known as the "TriMet Barber" for his behavior that has resulted in several criminal convictions over the last decade.

TriMet general manager Doug Kelsey says the decision for the ban was not made lightly, but it was necessary for the protection of riders and employees.

Walter has banned from public transportation in the past, including a five-year ban issued in 2013.

According to TriMet, Walter will be able to seek a modification or end to the lifetime ban if he gets treatment and can prove rehabilitation.

