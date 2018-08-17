Portsmouth affordable housing site plan gets approval

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — Portsmouth officials have approved a plan for an affordable housing development.

The Portsmouth Herald reports the Portsmouth Planning Board voted to approve the Portsmouth Housing Authority's site plan during a meeting Thursday.

PHA Executive director Craig Welch says the four-story development will include underground parking and a public park. Welch says the goal of the project is to create "permanently affordable housing for the people in Portsmouth."

Some residents worry the project will affect safety in the neighborhood. Others have raised concerns about the lack of three bedroom units in the proposed project.

PHA Commissioner Mike Kennedy says affordable housing is needed in the city. Former Portsmouth Mayor Tom Ferrini says the PHA is trying to help the city.

