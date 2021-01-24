Portugal chooses a president amid a severe pandemic surge BARRY HATTON, Associated Press Jan. 24, 2021 Updated: Jan. 24, 2021 4:01 a.m.
1 of7 More than a dozen ambulances queue waiting to hand over their COVID-19 patients to medics at the Santa Maria hospital in Lisbon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Portugal's COVID-19 surge is continuing unabated, with a new record of daily deaths, hospitalizations and patients in intensive care. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
2 of7 Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa announces that he will be running for reelection in the Jan. 24 presidential election, in Lisbon, Portugal, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. Portugal holds a presidential election on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 and the moderate incumbent candidate is widely seen as the sure winner. But an intriguing question for many Portuguese is how well a brash new populist challenger fares in the ballot. Mainstream populism is a novelty in Portugal. (Manuel de Almeida/Pool via AP) Manuel de Almeida/AP Show More Show Less
3 of7 A woman walks in front of an election campaign billboard for presidential candidate Andre Ventura, with the slogan "A president without fear of the system", in Lisbon, Friday, Jan. 22, 2021. Portugal holds a presidential election upcoming Sunday. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
4 of7 FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, Rosa Gordo, 89, hands her presidential election ballot to municipal workers in protective gear at the elderly care home where she resides in Montijo, south of Lisbon. Portugal holds a presidential election on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 and the moderate incumbent candidate is widely seen as the sure winner. But an intriguing question for many Portuguese is how well a brash new populist challenger fares in the ballot. Mainstream populism is a novelty in Portugal. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
5 of7 A woman walks past election campaign posters for presidential candidate Ana Gomes, in Lisbon, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021.Portugal holds a presidential election on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 and the moderate incumbent candidate is widely seen as the sure winner. But an intriguing question for many Portuguese is how well a brash new populist challenger fares in the ballot. Mainstream populism is a novelty in Portugal. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
6 of7 A woman walks past a poster with the message "It's safe to vote" at a subway station in Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Portugal holds a presidential election on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 and the moderate incumbent candidate is widely seen as the sure winner. But an intriguing question for many Portuguese is how well a brash new populist challenger fares in the ballot. Mainstream populism is a novelty in Portugal. . Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
7 of7 Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa gets out of his car upon arriving at the Nova University in Carcavelos, outside Lisbon, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021. Portugal holds a presidential election on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 and the moderate incumbent candidate is widely seen as the sure winner. But an intriguing question for many Portuguese is how well a brash new populist challenger fares in the ballot. Mainstream populism is a novelty in Portugal. Armando Franca/AP Show More Show Less
LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal held a presidential election Sunday, with the moderate incumbent candidate strongly favored to earn a second five-year term as a devastating COVID-19 surge grips the European Union nation.
The head of state in Portugal has no legislative powers, which lie with parliament and the government, but is an influential voice in the running of the country.