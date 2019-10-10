Possible compromise on restaurant workers gets mixed reviews

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A possible legislative compromise that attempts to address concerns raised by restaurant owners over state wage and hour rules is getting mixed reviews.

While members of the Connecticut Restaurant Association said Thursday they support the draft legislation, union leaders and some restaurant workers say it still puts wait staff and other tip workers at a disadvantage.

Lawmakers have been trying to come up with a compromise after Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont vetoed a bill that would have required the state Department of Labor to clarify its rules for when workers earn the $6.38 an hour tip wage and when they don't.

Some restaurants are facing class action lawsuits over their interpretation of the current rules.

Dozens of restaurants owners and workers are expected to weigh in Thursday on the proposal.