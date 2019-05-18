Postal Service: Minot office can't support mail processing

MINOT, N.D. (AP) — U.S. Postal Service officials say the Minot post office doesn't have the money or space to bring back full mail processing.

The agency's district manager Douglas Stephens tells the Minot Daily News that the city's post office can't expand to handle full mail processing because demand is already in decline.

Regular mail is sent daily from Minot to Bismarck for processing. It's then trucked back to the city.

The Bismarck facility has the equipment to process mail while meeting security standards implemented nationwide after the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

Stephens says the machines cost millions of dollars and Minot doesn't have the floor space to support one. He says the office is working to streamline the operation to ensure Minot's mail is returned from Bismarck efficiently.

