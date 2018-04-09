Postal worker charged after feds seize undelivered mail

BELLMORE, N.Y. (AP) — A postal worker has been arrested following the seizure of dozens of bags of undelivered mail at his Long Island home.

Newsday reports that Richard Schaaf Jr. pleaded not guilty in federal court in Central Islip Monday to destruction of mail.

Postal agents had raided the 44-year-old man's home in Bellmore nearly a week ago after receiving complaints from residents in Levittown and Bethpage.

Authorities say numerous black plastic bags containing almost a thousand pieces of undelivered mail were found in his backyard. Some of the mail was dated back to March 2017.

His lawyer, Joseph Mure, said his client was under "a lot of pressure." He said "they put you on different routes every day and it's very difficult."

Schaaf has worked with the postal service since April 2016.

