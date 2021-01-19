Poster artist helped connect candidates, voters in Georgia BRYNN ANDERSON, Associated Press Jan. 19, 2021 Updated: Jan. 19, 2021 3:52 p.m.
1 of9 Artist Brandon Litman looks on as posters of U.S. Senator-elect's Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Raphael Warnock tower behind him after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., right, spray paints a campaign poster with Brandon Litman, 39, left, of Brooklyn, N.Y. after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 A campaign poster sits on the ground near where artist Brandon Litman, 39, of Brooklyn, N.Y., spray paints more posters after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Artist Brandon Litman paints a U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., campaign poster for voters after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Artist Brandon Litman paints a U.S. Senator-elect Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., campaign poster for voters waiting in line after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Artist Brandon Litman reaches for a can of spray paint before making a campaign poster for voters, after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Artist Brandon Litman holds up a U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., campaign poster after spray painting it after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Artist Brandon Litman looks for a color to paint a U.S. Senator-elect Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., campaign poster for voters waiting in line after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 People wait in line holding Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg posters and wait for artist Brandon Litman to paint a campaign poster after Georgia's Senate runoff race on Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. Brynn Anderson/AP Show More Show Less
ATLANTA (AP) — For some, helping to get out the vote during Georgia's U.S. Senate runoffs meant writing checks for campaigns. Others signed up to canvass neighborhoods or make calls for campaign phone banks. Brandon Litman took a different approach by making thousands of pieces of art to connect the Democratic candidates with voters.
The 39-year-old artist from Brooklyn, New York, packed up his spray paint and traveled to Atlanta in early December amid a critical election overtime period in Georgia. Control of the U.S. Senate was at stake in what Litman called “the most important runoff elections of our lifetimes.”