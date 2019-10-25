Postings
LWV Voters Guide
The Fairfield League of Women Voters has released its online 2019 Voters Guide for Fairfield’s Tuesday, Nov. 5 elections. The Voters Guide features candidates’ responses to questions specific to offices for First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Zoning Board of Appeals, Town Plan and Zoning Commission, and Board of Assessment Appeals. There is also a listing of RTM candidates for Fairfield’s RTM. The Voters Guide is available online at lwvfairfied.org. Click on “Voters Guide” on the navigation bar. If you have any questions about the Fairfield League, please e-mail the League at league@lwvfairfield.org.
Halloween on the Green
A Salute to Veterans
A concert honoring all who have served will take place Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fairfield Ludlowe High School Nancy Larsen Auditorium. Chamber singers, Bel Canto, symphonic orchestra and wind ensemble will be featured. This concert is open to all members of the community.
Holiday Concerts
The Fairfield High Schools’ Music Department is pleased to announce the holiday concerts: The Carillon Holiday Concert at Fairfield Warde High School and The Candlelight Holiday Concert at Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Warde’s Carillon Holiday Concerts will be held on Dec. 17 with two performances: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. These concerts will be held in the auditorium of Fairfield Warde High School. Doors will open 20 minutes before each performance and tickets are required for admittance. performances: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. These concerts will be held in the auditorium of Ludlowe’s Candlelight Holiday Concerts will be held on Dec. 19 with two Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Doors will open 20 minutes before each performance and tickets are required for admittance to all performances. Due to the unique nature of these concerts (no breaks for applause, moving performance) it is not possible to seat late arrivals. Doors will close performers in aisles, and house lights off until the end of the promptly at the start of each concert. Carillon and Candlelight ticket requests will be taken on a first come basis weekdays from Dec. 2 through Dec. 11. To request a ticket, call (203)255-8469 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Only phone requests will be Mail-in and e-mail requests will not be accepted. honored.
Art/Place reception
Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “New Work,” the artwork of members, Mollie Keller and Susanne Keany, on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 to 5 pm. They will talk about their work at 4 p.m. The show can be seen from Oct. 22 to Nov. 17 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646- 258-6912. Art/Place is a non-profit, artist-run gallery that has been in existence for more than 35 years. It features a new show by one or two members every month and several group shows a year.
Call for artists
The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Most shows include 3 artists and run for 6 weeks. The fee depends on the number of artists in a show. The application process involves sending the committee a brief bio and artist statement and CD of about 10 recent works or color images on photo paper. For more details on what and where to submit, get a Call for Art brochure at the gallery or go to https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/.
Bigelow Center Barn Dance
The Friends of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities is holding a Barn Dance with a professional square dance caller and live music. This will take place at the Bigelow Center 100 Mona Terrace Fairfield on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Bring your own food and beverage. Complimentary dessert and coffee. Reservations in advance at 203-256-3166.
The Great Flood and Climate Change
Did the great flood described in the Bible and Qur’an actually happen? Will the planet experience a great flood in the future? The story of Noah and the deluge plays a significant role in the three Abrahamic faith traditions. It also strikes a chord among those interested in climatology as the chronicle of a real event or at least a cautionary tale about what might happen when humans neglect their duty as stewards of the planet. This dramatic narrative will be discussed and debated by an interfaith panel of local clergy-members and a trio of renowned climate scientists on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in “A Flood of Ideas: A Symposium on Noah, the Great Flood, and Climate Change,” at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. The event is open to the community free of charge. Sunday, Nov. 3, 3:30-6 p.m., Sacred Heart University, West Campus, East Building Auditorium, 3135 Easton Tpke., Fairfield. | Info/registration: https://bit.ly/2VmrBhl
Fairfield Happiness Club
The next presentation: Life Re-imagined! By Dana Hilmer & Wendy Perrotti — Come play with us and re-imagine what is possible in your life! In this engaging and interactive conversation, life coaches Dana and Wendy will help you get back in touch with your playful side...the you that is YOU... so that you can re-imagine exciting possibilities and start charting a path toward your true north. Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet some wonderful people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now. For further info e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or www.HappinessClub.com.