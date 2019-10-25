Postings

LWV Voters Guide

The Fairfield League of Women Voters has released its online 2019 Voters Guide for Fairfield’s Tuesday, Nov. 5 elections. The Voters Guide features candidates’ responses to questions specific to offices for First Selectman, Selectman, Board of Finance, Board of Education, Zoning Board of Appeals, Town Plan and Zoning Commission, and Board of Assessment Appeals. There is also a listing of RTM candidates for Fairfield’s RTM. The Voters Guide is available online at lwvfairfied.org. Click on “Voters Guide” on the navigation bar. If you have any questions about the Fairfield League, please e-mail the League at league@lwvfairfield.org.

Halloween on the Green

Families are invited to come in costume to the Museum Commons behind the Fairfield Museum & History Center (370 Beach Road) on Sunday, Oct. 27 at noon for a day of free, fantastic fun. This family event, presented by the Fairfield Museum and the Town of Fairfield, will feature trick-or-treating, giveaways, performances, music, food trucks, bounce houses, games, hayrides, crafts, activities and more. The beloved Costume Parade begins at 1 p.m. Elaborate Halloween displays will be set up in the historic buildings on the Museum Commons (Kids’ Cottage, Sun Tavern and Old Academy Schoolhouse) and the entire area will be transformed into an enchanting Halloween village.

Enchanted Forest

Come for a hoot of a Halloween at The Connecticut Audubon Society’s annual Enchanted Forest in Fairfield on Friday, Oct. 25, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. A unique, nature-themed Halloween event, the Enchanted Forest is a favorite tradition of the fall season, combining fun and education about nocturnal animals in their natural habitats. Experience the Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary at night while being escorted through the luminary trails. Stop along the way to learn entertaining and fascinating facts about the forest animals that come out at night, then listen to a fireside story. The evening fun continues indoors with crafts, science experiments, Halloween snacks and a chance to meet some of the Center’s creepy, crawly critters up close. Costumes are encouraged. The Enchanted Forest is non-scary event, held rain or moon shine at the Center at Fairfield, located at 2325 Burr Street in Fairfield. Guided walks leave every fifteen minutes beginning at 5:15 p.m.; the last walk heads out at 7:15 p.m. Pre-registration and pre-payment are required. Ticket prices are: CAS members--$10/child, $2/adult; Non-members--$15/child, $2/adult. Purchase tickets online at: www.ctaudubon.org/enchanted-forest-2019, or call 203-259-6305 x.109. Be sure to sign-up early to reserve your walk time of choice.

American Legion Open House

The American Legion Department of Connecticut’s Third District will be holding an open house on Friday, Oct. 25 and Saturday, Oct. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lt. Owen Fish Memorial Post 143, 1443 Stratfield Rd., Fairfield. The American Legion is celebrating 100 years of Veterans Still Serving America. The goal of this open house is to bring in new members to take the lead in the next century of Legion programs dedicated to community, state and nation. Representatives from the American Legion Department of Connecticut and members of Posts from across Fairfield County will be available to discuss the benefits of joining the American Legion as they apply to individual veterans and to the communities in which posts are located. They will also be able to help veterans find the right post for them in their area.

A Salute to Veterans

A concert honoring all who have served will take place Thursday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. in the Fairfield Ludlowe High School Nancy Larsen Auditorium. Chamber singers, Bel Canto, symphonic orchestra and wind ensemble will be featured. This concert is open to all members of the community.

Holiday Concerts

The Fairfield High Schools’ Music Department is pleased to announce the holiday concerts: The Carillon Holiday Concert at Fairfield Warde High School and The Candlelight Holiday Concert at Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Warde’s Carillon Holiday Concerts will be held on Dec. 17 with two performances: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. These concerts will be held in the auditorium of Fairfield Warde High School. Doors will open 20 minutes before each performance and tickets are required for admittance. performances: 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. These concerts will be held in the auditorium of Ludlowe’s Candlelight Holiday Concerts will be held on Dec. 19 with two Fairfield Ludlowe High School. Doors will open 20 minutes before each performance and tickets are required for admittance to all performances. Due to the unique nature of these concerts (no breaks for applause, moving performance) it is not possible to seat late arrivals. Doors will close performers in aisles, and house lights off until the end of the promptly at the start of each concert. Carillon and Candlelight ticket requests will be taken on a first come basis weekdays from Dec. 2 through Dec. 11. To request a ticket, call (203)255-8469 between 8:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. Only phone requests will be Mail-in and e-mail requests will not be accepted. honored.

Art/Place reception

Art/Place Gallery invites the public to a reception for “New Work,” the artwork of members, Mollie Keller and Susanne Keany, on Sunday, Oct. 27 at 3 to 5 pm. They will talk about their work at 4 p.m. The show can be seen from Oct. 22 to Nov. 17 from 12-5 every day at 70 Sanford Street in Fairfield. See www.artplacegallery.org or call 203- 374-9720 or 646- 258-6912. Art/Place is a non-profit, artist-run gallery that has been in existence for more than 35 years. It features a new show by one or two members every month and several group shows a year.

Call for artists

The Curatorial Committee for the Kershner Gallery in the Fairfield Library seeks more artists to show in late 2020 and in 2021. Most shows include 3 artists and run for 6 weeks. The fee depends on the number of artists in a show. The application process involves sending the committee a brief bio and artist statement and CD of about 10 recent works or color images on photo paper. For more details on what and where to submit, get a Call for Art brochure at the gallery or go to https://fairfieldpubliclibrary.org/our-community/bruce-s-kershner-gallery/.

Bigelow Center Barn Dance

The Friends of the Bigelow Center for Senior Activities is holding a Barn Dance with a professional square dance caller and live music. This will take place at the Bigelow Center 100 Mona Terrace Fairfield on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 7:30 until 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $25. Bring your own food and beverage. Complimentary dessert and coffee. Reservations in advance at 203-256-3166.

The Great Flood and Climate Change

Did the great flood described in the Bible and Qur’an actually happen? Will the planet experience a great flood in the future? The story of Noah and the deluge plays a significant role in the three Abrahamic faith traditions. It also strikes a chord among those interested in climatology as the chronicle of a real event or at least a cautionary tale about what might happen when humans neglect their duty as stewards of the planet. This dramatic narrative will be discussed and debated by an interfaith panel of local clergy-members and a trio of renowned climate scientists on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in “A Flood of Ideas: A Symposium on Noah, the Great Flood, and Climate Change,” at Sacred Heart University in Fairfield. The event is open to the community free of charge. Sunday, Nov. 3, 3:30-6 p.m., Sacred Heart University, West Campus, East Building Auditorium, 3135 Easton Tpke., Fairfield. | Info/registration: https://bit.ly/2VmrBhl

Fairfield Happiness Club

The next presentation: Life Re-imagined! By Dana Hilmer & Wendy Perrotti — Come play with us and re-imagine what is possible in your life! In this engaging and interactive conversation, life coaches Dana and Wendy will help you get back in touch with your playful side...the you that is YOU... so that you can re-imagine exciting possibilities and start charting a path toward your true north. Thursday, Nov. 7, from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield. Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet some wonderful people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now. For further info e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or www.HappinessClub.com.